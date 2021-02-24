Workforce Solutions Borderplex offering women empowerment programs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Women everywhere are taking on new projects at home and in life, demolishing barriers, and Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) is now offering new services for the handy women of the borderland.

The program is called “Nailed It”, and it is a program intended to assist women with training in learning how to fix it in DIY.

Construction is a male dominated industry and WSB now has a women’s empowerment initiative where they strive to get more women into male dominated industries.

For example, WSB will help fund and pay for a women’s training for jobs in construction.

“We have a new women’s equality committee called “we at work” and we’re really trying to reduce the wage gap, and address the leadership and getting more women in male-dominated industries. Construction is just the first thing that we’re focusing on and you should see more programs in these types of industries throughout the year,” Bianca Cervantes with Workforce Solutions Borderplex said.

