Work complete on new migrant holding facility in Arizona

Work on a new migrant holding facility near the Arizona-Mexico border has been completed, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported on Wednesday.

EL PASO, Texas — Work on a new migrant holding facility near the Arizona-Mexico border has been completed, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported on Wednesday.

The facility should alleviate overcrowding in other places where migrants are being held, the agency said.

Construction of the facility began on June 15 as part of the ongoing response to the current border security and humanitarian crisis along the Southwest Border. Similar temporary facilities were previously opened in El Paso and Donna, Texas, to help with the overflow of migrants.

The facility will accommodate up to 500 migrant in U.S. Border Patrol custody while they await transfer to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), or Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement. The temporary structures are weatherproof and climate-controlled, the agency said.

The cost of the structure was $15 million. The contract required the installation of showers, toilets and sinks, laundry trailers, sleeping mats, kitchen equipment, personal property storage boxes, office space, interior and perimeter closed-circuit television, lockers and other features.