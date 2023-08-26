EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso chapter of the League of Women Voters celebrated Women’s Equality Day on Saturday, Aug. 26, marking when U.S. women gained the right to vote with the passage of the 19th Amendment back in 1920.

Photos by Sebastian Esquivel – KTSM

The day was first celebrated in 1971, was designated by Congress in 1973 and is proclaimed by the president each year.

The League of Women voters is a non-partisan group that registers voters, provides voter information and advocates for voter rights.

The El Paso chapter is one of the oldest chapters of the League of Women Voters in the State of Texas and in the United States.

“This is a very special day and we are acknowledging we are a voting community,” said Carol Wallace, president of the El Paso chapter of the League of Women Voters. “It is our right to vote. The league is empowering voters and defending democracy.”

The event featured an array of guest speakers.

