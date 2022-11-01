HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women were taken into custody after allegedly being involved in an aggravated robbery, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said.

Emily Estrada, 18, and Dinorah Ibarra, 17, were arrested Oct. 28 on charges of aggravated robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to an elderly, the sheriff said.

On Oct. 25, Estrada and Ibarra had allegedly arrived to a 68-year-old Harlingen man’s home and asked for ride, according to the sheriff. After a short drive one of the women reached over and attempted to take away the man’s keys to the vehicle by force, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The release stated the man made an attempt to defend himself and his property, but one the women took out a knife and attacked him.

The man suffered severe injury to his arm and leg, but is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.

Estrada was arrested while walking down the street on Business 77 and North 7th Street in Harlingen, and Ibarra was taken into custody with help of the San Benito Police Department, deputies said.

Both Estrada and Ibarra were taken to the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.