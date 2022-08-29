EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman who had been a fugitive from a murder charge in Tennessee for three years was arrested Monday, Aug. 29 at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in Downtown El Paso.

Customs and Border Protection officers encountered 41-year-old Gloria Villa Avila, who arrived from Mexico through the pedestrian lanes.

CBP officers made an initial inquiry and found that Villa had an outstanding warrant out of Nashville for murder.

Villa was escorted to the secondary inspection area where biometric screening confirmed her identity along with an active warrant for first degree/premediated murder.

She was arrested and turned over to local authorities for extradition to Tennessee.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store