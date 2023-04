EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — The Woman’s Auxiliary of UTEP celebrated nearly 100 years of service — 99 to be exact — with a High Tea ceremony Saturday, April 1.

The group gathered at the First Baptist Church near Downtown El Paso. Their main goal is to raise funds for UTEP scholarships.

Saturday, they honored past presidents of their organization.

They celebrated with their favorite cup of tea and encouraged everyone in attendance to bring their favorite tea cup, saucer and wear a fascinator.