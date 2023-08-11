ELPASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman walked away with a brand-new Jeep Gladiator Friday, Aug. 11, thanks to the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and Casa Auto Group.

To benefit Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and student scholarships, PDNCF raffled off a 2022 Jeep Gladiator, which was provided by Casa Auto Group.

Casa Auto Group donated the four-wheel-drive Jeep Gladiator truck painted Texas Tech Raider Red, valued at $56,900. The raffle raised money for scholarships at TTUHSC El Paso.

Karin Ingles was announced as the winner of the Jeep Gladiator.

“The raffle has created an opportunity for the community to come together and support future health care leaders in our Borderplex region. Scholarships funded by the raffle`s proceeds will help increase the number of health care professionals in our region, which will improve health care access for members of our community,” according to a news release sent out for the event.

Casa Auto Group CEO Ronnie Lowenfield and the Casa family of dealerships “have long been partners of TTUHSC El Paso, supporting many programs and events designed to grow our own future health care professionals,” according to the news release.

Casa Auto Group is a family of dealerships that includes Casa Ford Lincoln, Casa Nissan, Casa Kia, Casa Buick GMC and La Casita Used Cars. They have been doing business in El Paso for more than 50 years.