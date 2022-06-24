EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A judge has sentenced a woman convicted of several crimes related to the 2016 murder and dismemberment of 33-year-old Anthony Trejo.

On Friday, a jury sentenced Erlinda Lujan to 55 years in prison for the murder of Anthony Trejo. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTSM 9 News, Trejo was beaten to death with a dumbbell Sept. 12, 2016, inside a home on the 8900 block of Ortega Court in El Paso’s Lower Valley. Roberto Favela, Romuldo Trujillo and Steven Ramirez were also charged in Trejo’s death.

“We hope the sentence assessed by the jury will bring a sense of peace to the Trejo Family and allow them to begin the healing process.” District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. The District Attorney’s Victim Advocate Unit will continue to provide support to the Trejo family during the healing process, she added.

RELATED STORY: Judge sentences man to prison for his role in brutal 2016 Lower Valley murder

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.