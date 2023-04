EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 42-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday, April 11 after she was wanted for allegedly driving while intoxicated, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Perla Cruz, 42, was apprehended by deputies Tuesday at her residence and was placed into custody. Cruz was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a warrant for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more. Her warrant was set at $20,000.