EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an early Sunday morning crash in Sunland Park, according to the city’s fire department.

The Sunland Park Fire Department responded to a crash about 1 a.m. Sunday along the 200 block of Third Street, according to a post on the department’s Twitter account.

The crash was upgraded to an “extra response” incident, requiring multiple fire and emergency medical service units.