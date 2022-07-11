EEL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso resident Maria Torres says she sold the home she grew up in, passed down to her by her parents after it flooded twice.

Now she is suing El Paso Water, saying the damage to her home was caused by broken water lines and tells KTSM 9 News that the water company did not pay for damages.



Maria Torres’s yard flooded

“I haven’t got one penny to pay for the damages to pay for my house that I lost that was a family home. It was my parents, and we were trying to remodel it, take care of it,” said Torres.

Torres says the first time it flooded was in 2016 when a water line on the street broke and flooded her home. Claiming that it happened late at night and when she got up she slipped and broke her shoulder.

According to Torres, the home flooded again in 2019 due to another broken line and shortly after that her family decided to move due to mold in the home caused by flooding.

“It still hurts I guess my brothers and sisters they’re hurting because my mom left it to me to take care of it to live here,” said Torres.

KTSM 9 News reached out to El Paso Water about the broken water lines that Torres said flooded her home. However, El Paso Water said they could not comment.

“El Paso Water cannot comment on pending litigation. I’ll will refer you to the City of El Paso who is handling the case.” Denise Parra, Public Affairs Officer El Paso Water

Torres’s neighbor, Jeanette Ochoa still lives on the street and says she remembers when Torres home flooded.

Broken water line on La Senda taken by Ochoa family

“There was a big hole right there it started in the middle the water started going up like into the sky and then it started gushing all that way to her house and then once it started doing that it started going into her house,” said Ochoa.

Adding that she has had her own struggles with broken water lines on La Senda.

“When they were fixing the street we had a water line that they broke and it was water gushing up into the sky and the water was going into the roof of our house throwing rocks into our house,” said Ochoa.

Adding that there are still ongoing issues with La Senda Street. Our crews saw areas where the road appears to have sunken in and there are cones and a road closed sign.

In addition to asking El Paso Water about the flooding of Torres’s home, we also asked about the current issues on La Senda. However, El Paso water said the same thing that they were unable to comment due to pending litigation.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store