EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman resident of an apartment in Las Cruces suffered what is being called minor smoke inhalation during a fire on Delano Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

About 5:30 p.m., Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to a fire in an apartment at 1612 Delano Dr. Fire personnel arrived to find smoke coming from the home.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire that was contained to the apartment’s kitchen. Most of the apartment received smoke damage.



The occupant of the apartment suffered relatively minor smoke inhalation. She was treated on scene and no other injuries were reported.



Damage estimates have yet to be determined. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.