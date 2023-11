EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman suffered critical injuries after a water rescue in El Paso’s Lower Valley early Monday morning, Nov. 20, according to a spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department.

According to the spokesperson, the water rescue happened at 1:45 a.m. Monday along the U.S.-Mexico border near Midway Drive.

A woman in her 20s was rescued and suffered critical injuires.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.