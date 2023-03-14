EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman, who was a passenger on a motorcycle, died in a collision on U.S. 54 south of Tularosa, New Mexico, in Otero County.

New Mexico State Police responded to a crash at about 3 p.m. Monday, March 13, at mile post 76 on U.S 54.

Police say a pickup truck and motorcycle were both traveling south on U.S. 54 when the pickup drifted from its lane and hit the motorcycle.

The passenger on the motorcycle, identified as 68-year-old Susan DeForest, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was pronounced dead at the scene.

New Mexico State Police say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash and both occupants of the motorcycle were wearing helmets.

The crash remains under investigation by New Mexico State Police.