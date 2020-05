EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was murdered in Cuidad Juarez. Chihuahua right outside of her business, police said.

According to police, the victim has only been identified as Marry. Further investigation is to be followed.

Marry was opening her flea marker when she was attacked with gunshots, police say.

According to a release, the victim was found dead on the sidewalk in front of he business.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is the 10th woman to be murdered in Juarez this month.