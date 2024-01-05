EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police released new information on the first death of 2024, stating that a 31-year-old woman died after colliding with the back of a U-Haul truck on New Year’s Day in East El Paso.

Police say a 61-year-old man was traveling in a U-Haul truck on 8600 Gateway East that Monday.

Police say the man was driving slower in the center lane as he just entered from Pendale.

At the same time, a 31-year-old woman was traveling in a 2016 Toyota RAV 4 and was believed to be traveling at a high rate of speed, according to police.

Police say the woman was traveling behind the U-Haul truck in the same lane.

The woman then attempted to move into the right-hand lane but collided with the rear of the U-Haul truck, according to police.

Police say the roof of the Toyota was torn open upon impact, resulting in severe injuries to the woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man who was traveling in the U-Haul truck was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The woman’s identity has not been released by police at this time.

This collision is the first traffic fatality of the year in El Paso, compared to zero at this time last year.