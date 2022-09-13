EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old woman was killed when another driver failed to yield the right of way and crashed into her in Northeast El Paso Monday morning, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Gateway North and Stan Roberts.

Police say 23-year-old Bianca Nicole Center, of Edinburg, Texas, was driving along Gateway North when an SUV driven by Juvenal Delgado, 71, of Anthony, New Mexico, crashed into her after failing to make sure the intersection was safe, police say.

Center died from her injuries suffered in the crash, police say.

This is the 51st traffic fatality in El Paso compared with 47 at the same time last year.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store