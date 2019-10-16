Woman involved in Tuesday night crash dies from injuries, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police say one of the two drivers involved in a crash Tuesday night in El Paso’s Lower Valley has died.

Matilde Martinez Romero, 77, was in a 2005 Nissan Sentra that crashed with a 2018 Chevrolet Trax, driven by Delia Gallegos Munoz, 62, at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, an El Paso Police Department news release said. The crash happened in the 8000 block of North Loop.

Romero was taken to University Medical Center where she later died from her injuries, the release said.

Police said Romero was going west on North Loop and turned left on LaFayette when her vehicle was broadsided by the Trax, going east, police said.

“Failing to Yield the Right of Way and No Seat Belt on the part of Romero are factors in this fatal collision,” police said in the release.