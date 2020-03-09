Woman injured, Las Cruces Police searching for hit-and-run driver

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

Spike in crashes raises concerns for El Pasoans.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces woman sustained injuries after a hit-and-run on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Lohman Avenue and Walton Boulevard.

According to police, a 37-year-old woman was driving a scooter on North Walton, crossing Lohman Avenue, when she was struck by a small sedan.

Witnesses described the hit-and-run vehicle as a gold or brown sedan, possibly a 1990’s or 2000’s model Honda. Las Cruces police ask for the publics’ help in locating the driver responsible.

The driver of the sedan briefly stopped near a McDonald’s restaurant, then fled the area and was last seen heading south on I-25, a release said.

According to police, the 37-year-old driver of the scooter was wearing a helmet and was tended to at the scene by several passers-by before emergency crews arrived. She was then transported to MountainView Regional Medical Center. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Witnesses say the hit-and-run vehicle has black or gray bumpers and may have front-end damage to drivers-side fender, hood or bumper.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the hit-and-run vehicle, or its driver, is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Police and protesters clash in Mexico City during Women's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police and protesters clash in Mexico City during Women's Day"

A Day Without Women: Tijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Day Without Women: Tijuana"

All women mariachi band breaking mariachi stereotypes

Thumbnail for the video titled "All women mariachi band breaking mariachi stereotypes"

No troops spotted yet at Paso Del Norte as anticipated

Thumbnail for the video titled "No troops spotted yet at Paso Del Norte as anticipated"

Bowie High School students wait an hour in cold for doors to open, district says due to security concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowie High School students wait an hour in cold for doors to open, district says due to security concerns"

PDN bridge shut down after large presence of Cuban migrants waiting in Juárez asked to cross into El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "PDN bridge shut down after large presence of Cuban migrants waiting in Juárez asked to cross into El Paso"
More Local