Woman injured, Las Cruces Police searching for hit-and-run driver

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces woman sustained injuries after a hit-and-run on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Lohman Avenue and Walton Boulevard.

According to police, a 37-year-old woman was driving a scooter on North Walton, crossing Lohman Avenue, when she was struck by a small sedan.

Witnesses described the hit-and-run vehicle as a gold or brown sedan, possibly a 1990’s or 2000’s model Honda. Las Cruces police ask for the publics’ help in locating the driver responsible.

The driver of the sedan briefly stopped near a McDonald’s restaurant, then fled the area and was last seen heading south on I-25, a release said.

According to police, the 37-year-old driver of the scooter was wearing a helmet and was tended to at the scene by several passers-by before emergency crews arrived. She was then transported to MountainView Regional Medical Center. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Witnesses say the hit-and-run vehicle has black or gray bumpers and may have front-end damage to drivers-side fender, hood or bumper.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the hit-and-run vehicle, or its driver, is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.