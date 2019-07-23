Woman held against her will leaves help note at Domino’s Pizza in Anthony

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A note left at a Domino’s Pizza in Anthony by a kidnapping victim led to her being rescued Tuesday morning.

Police officers responded just after midnight to the Domino’s Pizza, 1605 Antonio, to meet with a clerk who had received the note asking for help “because she was being assaulted and held against her will,” an email from the Anthony Texas Police chief said.

Officers and deputies from the Anthony NM Police, Anthony TX Police and Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office were able to find the woman in Chamberino, N.M.

She was found bound, gagged, beaten and held against her will by her husband, Robert Dominguez, 22.

Domingues was arrested and is facing three charges in New Mexico and a charge of kidnapping in Texas.

“The efforts, diligence and professionalism of the Anthony Texas Police Officers are noted as the key element in a peaceful and successful rescue,” Chief Carlos Enriquez said in an email.