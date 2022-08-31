EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoan Ana Duenez says she went to University Medical Center after she fell and was injured at work. After her hospital visit, she called the hospital regarding her treatment and ended up finding out that she had a lien.

“I had a lien, I said wait a minute but I had insurance and you all didn’t want to take it,” said Ana Duenez.

Duenez says she’s concerned that other El Pasoans may also have liens after going to the hospital that they may not know about.

“I want to have people be alert and have people check on records and online,” said Duenez.

By looking on the El Paso County website under public records, KTSM 9 News found that by searching University Medical hundreds of documents titled hospital lien comes up.

Duenez reached out to the El Paso County Commissioners and Commissioner David Stout helped her get the lien removed.

“We were contacted by Miss Duenez and started a case for her issues and we contacted University Medical Center on her behalf letting them know that she had this complaint,” said David Stout.

UMC sending us a statement explaining that they cannot place liens on homes but they can on the proceeds of settlements.

“Patients who are treated for injuries resulting from an accident that is attributed to the negligence of another person such as a motor vehicle accident, are subject to having a lien placed on proceeds that are received from the insurance.” Statement from University Medical Center

“From what I understand they placed a lien on what may have been a settlement payment that she may be getting from an insurance company for the accident that she had and that may have happened instead of going with the insurance company,” said Stout.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.