EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 30-year-old woman who posed as her 13-year-old daughter and attended several classes at San Elizario Middle School back in 2021, was found guilty last Wednesday, Nov. 15, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Casey Garcia, 30. Photo courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says Casey Garcia, 30, posted her trespassing on TikTok’s social media platform, stating that she was trying to make a point by proving how easy it could be for an adult to enter the campus.

Detectives later obtained a warrant for Garcia’s arrest for criminal trespass.

The Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Nov. 15, Garcia was on trial, and the jury deliberated a guilty verdict, with a sentence of six months of probation, 100 hours of community service, and a $700 probated fine.