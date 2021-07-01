Woman finds two bodies in South Juárez field

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KTSM) – Two bodies found in Ciudad Juárez in the middle of a field located in the Southern part of the city this week, authorities say.

According to Juárez police, a woman was walking along a desert area when she saw human remains. The bodies of a man and a woman showed signs of being tortured before they were killed.

Police say they are investigating the scene.

These two homicides bring June’s total to 121. The total number of homicides this year stands at 726.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.