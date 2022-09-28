ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last Friday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend after an argument. Andrell Williams, 38, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to court documents, around 3:00 a.m. on September 8, a 32-year-old woman came into the police station and told officers she thought her foot was broken during an argument with Williams, her boyfriend of eight months. The woman said was heading to New Mexico on business with Williams when she asked him to turn off the music because the singers were cursing. The woman said she and Williams began arguing and she told him their relationship was over and she needed him to turn around and go back to his house in the 1800 block of Big Easy Street so she could collect her things.

While at the house, the woman told officers she was on the outside of the truck reaching in to get $6,000 and a key when Williams began to drive off, dragging her along with the truck. The woman said she yelled at him to stop, and he did, but only after she had managed to get back inside the vehicle. Investigators said the victim’s left foot was swollen, bruised and showed signs of road rash. Surveillance video from a neighbor’s home further corroborated the woman’s story.

Williams was arrested September 23 on a warrant and was later released on a $30,000 bond.