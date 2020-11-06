Woman dies from injuries stemming from Halloween night crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 46-year-old woman who was injured in a three-car crash on Halloween night has died.
According to the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators, at 7:38 p.m. on Saturday, Albina Mayse was driving a 2009 BMW 328i at a high rate of speed on the Diana Street ramp on US 54. She made an unsafe lane change, causing a collision with a 2019 BMW X3 and a 2018 Jeep Renegade.
She was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
This is the 63rd traffic fatality of 2020, compared to 59 this time last year.
