Woman dies from injuries stemming from Halloween night crash

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 46-year-old woman who was injured in a three-car crash on Halloween night has died.

According to the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators, at 7:38 p.m. on Saturday, Albina Mayse was driving a 2009 BMW 328i at a high rate of speed on the Diana Street ramp on US 54. She made an unsafe lane change, causing a collision with a 2019 BMW X3 and a 2018 Jeep Renegade.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

This is the 63rd traffic fatality of 2020, compared to 59 this time last year.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story