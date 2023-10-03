EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 45-year-old woman has died after an officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces early Tuesday morning, Oct. 3, according to Las Cruces Police.

Police say an officer was on a “proactive bicycle patrol” just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday near the 1300 block of Burley Court when he made contact with an individual who was driving a black 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer.

During the contact, the officer discharged at least one round which struck the woman. The woman died as a result of her injuries.

Police say they will not release the woman’s name until her family has been properly notified. The officer sustained minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

Police say the officer was placed on standard administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Las Cruces Police Department and the Officer-involved Incident Task Force are investigating this incident.

The Las Cruces Police Department will be hosting a news conference at 4 p.m. on Tuesday to provide limited information on the incident. The news conference will be held in Council Chambers at Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St.

This story will be updated once we learn more.