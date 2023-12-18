EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 38-year-old woman from Clint, Texas, has died after a hit-and-run crash happened along I-10 East near UTEP on Saturday, Dec. 16, according to El Paso Police.

Police say Perla Vasquez, 38, died at the scene and two other people sustained severe leg injuries and were transported to UMC.

The family of the victims uploaded a GoFundMe, saying “Officer S. Sigala, a devoted and selfless member of our local law enforcement, recently suffered severe injuries in a tragic accident that also claimed the life of his beloved mother and severely injured his younger brother.”

Police say just after 7:30 p.m. that Saturday, a Dodge Charger was traveling on I-10 East and got a flat tire.

The driver of the Dodge Charger pulled over on the center median and out of traffic. Police say there was a total of five people in the vehicle.

One of the individuals was changing the flat tire while the others were trying to warn oncoming traffic to slow down.

A driver who was traveling in a 2010 Acura saw the individuals and also warned traffic to slow down.

This is when a Ford Mustang, who was also traveling in the same lane as the Acura, swerved left and entered the center median to avoid the Acura, according to police.

However, the driver behind the Mustang ended up striking the Charger and three individuals, according to police.

The Mustang then reentered traffic and struck another vehicle.

The driver of the Mustang continued eastbound on I-10 and eventually stopped on the right-hand shoulder by the Porfirio Diaz overpass.

The driver then fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Police say this is the 76th traffic fatality in El Paso this year compared to 71 the same time last year.

Special Traffic Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the non-emergency number at 915-832-4400 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477.