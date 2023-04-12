EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 33-year-old woman from Monticello suffered fatal injuries after being in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday on New Mexico State Road near milepost 8, New Mexico State Police confirmed Wednesday.

Police say Cruz was driving a Toyota Tacoma, traveling north on New Mexico State Road 142 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle “left the roadway and rolled.” Police add that Cruz was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Cruz suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to NMSP.

New Mexico State Police is investigating this incident.