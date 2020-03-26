Woman conceals marijuana in her vehicle and attempts crossing New Mexico port of entry

1  of  2
by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman appeared in federal court in Las Cruces yesterday for a criminal complaint charging her with conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

39-year-old Nancy Edith Duarte-Lujan from Deming, New Mexico, allegedly tried to enter the United States on March 23 at the port of entry in Columbus, New Mexico with a large quantity of marijuana.

According to a release, Duarte-Lujan had the marijuana concealed in the spare tire, fenders, back seat and tailgate of her truck.

U.S Customs and Border Protection arrested Duarte-Lujan after inspecting her vehicle, and Duarte-Lujan is currently in custody pending a detention hearing on March 30, a release said.

According to officials, a criminal complaint is only an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Duarte-Lujan faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the charged offenses.

