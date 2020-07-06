Woman asking crowd to quiet down leads to shooting, stabbing in Northeast El Paso

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– Northeast Regional command center officers responded to a shooting and stabbing on the Fourth of July.

The incident took place on the 4500 block of Titanic at approximately 11:15 p.m.

According to a release, 44-year-old Patricia Molina approached a group and asked them to quiet down.

This led to her being punched in the face by Samuel Ozuna, 24.

Samuel Ozuna, 24.

Investigators revealed that 27-year-old Walter Villareal went to Molina’s aid when nother 24-year-old male in Ozuna’s company, confronted Villareal stabbing him multiple times.

Police say Villareal is a concealed gun carrier and pulled out his handgun from his pocket and shot his attacker.

Molina did not require medical attention but both Villareal and the 24-year-old male were transported to the hospital.

Ozuna was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and is being held under a $1,000 dollar bond.

According to the release, the 24-year-old male is now facing charges of Aggravated Assault.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Texas Medical Association ranks activities by COVID-19 risk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas Medical Association ranks activities by COVID-19 risk"

STATE OF TEXAS: 'Mask it or casket' says state emergency chief as Governor orders Texans to wear masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "STATE OF TEXAS: 'Mask it or casket' says state emergency chief as Governor orders Texans to wear masks"

Playing it safe: No room for error in 4th of July youth baseball tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Playing it safe: No room for error in 4th of July youth baseball tournament"

I-10 West closed in Culberson County after deadly crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "I-10 West closed in Culberson County after deadly crash"

Las Cruces COVID Update Sunday July 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Cruces COVID Update Sunday July 5"

EPCSO investigating woman’s death at Socorro dialysis center

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPCSO investigating woman’s death at Socorro dialysis center"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime