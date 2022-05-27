EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A second person has been charged in connection with a murder that occurred in Socorro last February.

19-year-old Daisy Rodriguez, was arrested and charged after a continued investigation where she was identified as a participant in the murder of Azul Ruiz, back in February 12, 2022.

When the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit was requested by Socorro Police, detectives identified 19-year-old Carlos Alberto Sifuentes as responsible for Ruiz’s death and made the arrest a day after the crime occurred.

Rodriguez has been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $1,250,000.00 bond.

Back in February, EPCSO officials say the Socorro Police Department (SPD) responded to a call of ‘shots fired’ at a home along the 200 block of Isabel Way.

Once SPD officers arrived, they found Ruiz with a gunshot wound. Ruiz was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died due to her injuries.

SPD Officers then requested the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit to assist in the investigation.

RELEATED STORY: Man arrested after deadly shooting in Socorro

Daisy Rodriguez

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.