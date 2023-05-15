EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 22-year-old woman from Ruidoso, New Mexico, has been arrested and is facing a range of drug charges, the Alamogordo Police Department reported Monday, May 15.

Courtesy of the Alamogordo Police Department

Alamogordo Police were called out at 9:40 p.m. on Friday, May 12 to the 1100 block of North White Sands Boulevard in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, police found a woman, later identified as Angelica Eunique-Angel Barreras, 22, inside a vehicle and police learned that a man had fled the scene.

Police say the woman exited the car and officers saw two small pipes “consistent with the use of fentanyl.”

Police seized the woman’s vehicle for a narcotics investigation and she was released from the scene.

The following day, a District Court issued a search warrant for the vehicle.

Police say they seized 391 fentanyl pills, 6.4 grams of cocaine, 3.18 grams of methamphetamine and over $21,000 in cash from the vehicle.

As a result, an arrest warrant for Barreras was obtained and she was subsequently arrested.

Barreras is facing charges of trafficking controlled substances, two counts of possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of forfeitable property.

Barreras has been taken to Otero County Detention Center, in lieu of a pending bond to appear in Magistrate Court.