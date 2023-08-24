EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old woman has been recently arrested after being wanted for escape and driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, according to the El Paso County Constable Office Precinct Three.

Constable deputies and the El Paso Police Department Metro Unit officers received information of active criminal warrants on Thursday, Aug. 24 on Delilah Nicole Molina, 27, for escape with no bond and driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age with no bond.

Deputies and officers located Molina at the 100 block of S. Stanton and was taken into custody.

Molina was then booked into the El Paso County Jail with no further incident.