EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was arrested for an alleged drunk driving warrant that was issued in 2017, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies assigned to the backgrounds and polygraph portion of the SCaB unit were working on a background packet for Felisa Munoz.

Deputies say Munoz was applying to become a contract worker within the county and during the process, investigators located a criminal warrant in Munoz’s maiden name Zambrano.

Munoz (Zambrano) had a criminal warrant for driving while intoxicated in 2017.

Deputies add Munoz was arrested at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, where she denied any involvement.

Deputies then confirmed the warrant issued was for Munoz and she was then booked into the county jail with a bond of $5,000.