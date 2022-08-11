EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges that originated from a burglary of habitation on eastside El Paso.

On Saturday, August 6th, El Paso Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Vere Leasure for an assault in progress.

According to official documents, the suspect identified as 22-year-old Divine Tarin, crashed a stolen vehicle into a residence and then proceeded to argue with the homeowner of the residence. The vehicle was stolen from a burglary of habitation she committed before the crash.

The suspect also stole a handgun from the residence where she committed the burglary, the handgun was recovered.

Tarin was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for a charge of burglary of habitation and a $100,000 bond, a charge of theft of firearm under a $25,000 bond and a charge of possession of controlled substance, penalty Group 2, >=1G<4G, $10,000 bond.

