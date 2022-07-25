EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman is behind bars after deputies responded to a domestic verbal dispute in Fabens, that turned into a confrontation with law enforcement.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office officials say theiy got the call shortly before 4 a.m. on Monday, July 25, as deputies from the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station were sent to the 300 block of Northwest ‘I’ Avenue in Fabens.

As Deputies attempted to place 41-year-old Lorenza Guadian into custody for an Emergency Detention Order, they say she began to resist, and spit into the eye of the arresting deputy.

Guadian was subsequently placed under arrest for Harassment of Public Servant and booked into the

El Paso County Detention Facility under a $10,000 bond

