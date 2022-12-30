EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday afternoon, officials with the El Paso Police Department provided an update to Monday evening’s deadly shooting on the city’s Eastside.

EPPD officials say 27-year-old Jenny Lee Rojo was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after 41-year-old Adrian Maldonado was found dead at a residence along the 12200 block of Kira Christel.

According to investigators, officers were called out to the home around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, December 26. When officers arrived they hear a woman yelling from inside the residence, saying she had been stabbed.

Officers entered the home through an open garage door, then finding a closed interior door. As they asked to enter the home, a male responded, refusing their request. As the woman continued to call for help, an officer kicked the door open and saw a man holding a shotgun.

According to EPPD officials, the officer’s shot missed and they retreated to the front yard. It was there that officers ordered both the man and the woman to come out of the home, which they did.

Both the 59-year-old man and 39-year-old woman exited the home, where emergency crews rushed them to the hospital with stab wounds.

Once the officers entered the home, they found 41-year-old Adrian Maldonado dead, with gunshot wounds. Investigators later learned that both Maldonado and Rojo had allegedly entered the home and assaulted both victims with a knife.

At some point, the Maldonado was leaving the residence, and the male victim grabbed a gun and shot him as he walked out the front door. The woman, identified as Rojo, fled the scene but was later detained after an officer pulled her over and found that she had a gunshot wound El Paso Police Department

Rojo was treated for her injuries at a local hospital and then charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She’s booked into the the El Paso County Detention Facility and is being held on a $400,000 bond.