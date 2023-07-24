EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 39-year-old woman was arrested on multiple charges after a 70-year-old man who was riding a bicycle was struck and killed on Saturday afternoon, July 22 according to the City of Las Cruces Public Safety.

The city says Vianey Marquez Adams, 39, was driving a 2020 Jeep Wrangler north on Melendres, against traffic and sideswiped a parked vehicle before striking Roberto M. Granado, 70, who was legally riding a bicycle southbound. Granado died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The city says the SUV then came to a stop in the front yard of a nearby residence. Investigators learned that Adams had her 3-year-old son in the vehicle at the time of the collision and tried leaving the scene before a bystander intervened, according to the city.

Investigators also learned that Granado had just left his home. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Adams was “involved in a hit-and-run crash minutes earlier near the intersection of El Paseo Road and Idaho Avenue,” according to the city.

Las Cruces police and fire were dispatched to the crash on the 400 block of Melendres Street after 12 p.m. First responders arrived to find Granado deceased on scene.

Adams is charged with vehicular homicide, driving while under the influence, reckless driving, child abuse, three counts of leaving the scene of a crash and driving left of center.

She was arrested on scene and was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where she is initially being held without bond.