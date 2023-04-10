EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 45-year-old woman was arrested Easter Sunday, April 9, after allegedly shoplifting at an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store at 700 N. Zaragoza in El Paso’s Lower Valley.

Police say they responded to a robbery at the O’Reilly’s and discovered 45-year-old Yolanda Cadena Gomez had allegedly shoplifted “drill bits and another tool.”

Police say the incident started when Gomez was walking through the aisles of the store and an employee asked her to leave when she became “confrontational.”

Police add that Gomez then began to leave O’Reilly’s, allegedly grabbed another tool and dropped it outside of the store.

This is when the employee tried to close the door to prevent Gomez from going back inside. Police say Gomez then hit the employee.

Police then discovered Gomez was in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine. She was arrested and charged with robbery, possession of a controlled substance of fentanyl under 4 grams, and possession of a controlled substance of methamphetamine under 1 gram. Her bond was set at $20,000 and was booked into the El Paso County Detention facility.

The employee was not injured during the alleged assault and the stolen property was returned, according to El Paso Police.