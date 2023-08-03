EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 29-year-old woman has been recently arrested after being wanted for the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, according to the El Paso County Constable Office Precinct Three.

Constable deputies received information of an active criminal warrant Thursday, August 3 on Abigail Aimee Martinez, 29, for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance with a $50,000 bond.

Martinez was located at the 10200 block of Hedgerow and taken into custody. She was then booked into the El Paso County Jail with no further incident.