EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 22-year-old woman was arrested last Friday, Sept. 22, and is being accused of human smuggling.

The Sheriff’s Office says its Criminal Investigations Targeted Response Unit (CITRU) received information on a burglary of habitation on the 1500 block of Blackfoot near Horizon City on Friday, Sept. 15.

Deputies then reviewed home surveillance footage and discovered two individuals who were at the home.

After deputies further reviewed the footage, they also discovered a third person was at the home and was identified to be Martinez.

Deputies then interviewed the two individuals who were Honduran citizens and detained Martinez, however she was released later that day pending further investigation.

Deputies then obtained warrants for Martinez on Thursday, Sept. 21 and arrested her the following day at her residence.

Martinez was booked into the El Paso County Jail for two counts of smuggling of persons with a total bond of $20,000.