Woman allegedly murders boyfriend in El Paso Lower Valley gas station

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers were dispatched to an East El Paso gas station on a family violence call.

It happened April 2, at the Valero store on 629 S. Yarbrough, at approximately 10 p.m.

According to a release, Fire Medical Services found 39-year-old Jorge Luis Vazques unresponsive at the scene and transported him to Del Sol Hospital were he was later pronounced dead.

Doctors did not suspect foul play due to lack of apparent injuries on the victim, a release said.

The victims’ girlfriend, Monica Martinez, 44, denied any wrongdoing.

Crimes Against Persons detectives obtained surveillance video which revealed an argument between the couple in the parking lot.

Martinez is seen in a vehicle driving towards Vasquez who was on foot, pinning him between the vehicle and a support pillar on the gas island, a release said.

Surveillance footage shows Velasquez collapse after being pinned with the vehicle.

The Medical Examiner’s office later determined the cause of death to be a homicide.

Monica Martinez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Murder under a $1,000,000 bond.

This is the 4th homicide of 2020 according to EPPD.