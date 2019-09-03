Witnesses at East El Paso bar shooting uneasy after recent series of deadly events

"It's just an ugly feeling and all I could do was just pray about peace," a witness told KTSM following the deadly shooting.

The shooting that left one person dead in East El Paso is leaving many of the witnesses from Sunday night still shaken up.

“It wasn’t just one gunshot. It was twenty gunshots. Boom boom boom boom boom,” witness Victoria Valles told KTSM.



Valles was at the Dirty Sanchez Tequila Bar with her best friend when they heard the gunshots fire.



“People were seen falling on people, losing my best friend in the moment,” Valles shared, “It’s just an ugly feeling and all I could do was just pray about peace. You know at a young age, its hard.”



Emergency dispatchers said the call came around 11:10 p.m. In a matter of seconds, Valles said everyone was literally running for their lives.

“My friend got stepped on all over, bruises all over her body. Mine as well. I got to get out of the ambushing, I ran. I got to the back and I ended up calling my dad. Luckily he came right away,” Valles explained.



An uncalled for event happening too soon following the tragic West Texas mass shootings.

“I think it’s very traumatizing just to know that it was the night of the benefit concert,” Valles said, “We’re healing from the Walmart shooting recently and I think it was more knowing we heard the gunshots and thought this is happening again?”

As dozens ran for safety, police said one person died at the scene and one other is facing life-threatening injuries.



Valles said she’s just thankful to have gotten out, “God Bless everyone who was here to experience it, honestly. I’m glad that a lot of people are safe and I’m sorry to the victims family.”

This is a developing story, KTSM will provide updates as soon as they become available.