EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is inviting the community and local businesses to be part of the WinterFest season.

The application period for parade participants, food truck and artisan vendors for the Scherr Legate WinterFest Lights Parade is now open. Interested parties must fill out an application and adhere to the guidelines.

WinterFest food trucks and artisan vendors can apply here: www.epmcad.org

WinterFest Parade participants can apply here: www.elpasotexas.gov/parks

The deadline to submit applications is Oct. 24. The Scherr Legate WinterFest Lights Parade will be returning to downtown El Paso on Saturday, Nov. 19.

