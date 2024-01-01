EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The annual WinterFest celebration in Downtown El Paso continued to promote the growth of local businesses, participants said.

WinterFest ran from Nov. 18 to the beginning of the new year, concluding Monday night, Jan. 1. The annual celebration is a great economic opportunity for local vendors invited to participate, participants said.

Owner of 915 Top Chef food truck, Jesus Orozco, participated in the event for the first time, and operated throughout the holiday season with just the help of his family. With the celebration coming to an end, he reflected on the impact it had on his business.

“Hard work, sweat and tears, you know, but it’s a game changer. It’s 100% changed our life, and I’m just blessed to have that opportunity,” Orozco said.

Juarez Dogs have been set up at the San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso for multiple years now, but every WinterFest they bring out a separate food truck to serve as many people as they can.

Juarez Dogs’ employee Irisol Mares said they are one of the most experienced businesses during the winter celebration, but added that this past event was particularly challenging and busier.

“Of hot chocolate we make eight pots, and of champurrado we make four. But we do it continuously and we’ll even start in the morning. So it was much busier than last year,” Mares said.

Almendra Salazar’s Comida El Amore is also a family-operated food truck, and it was also their first time participating at WinterFest.

Salazar said they were shocked by how busy it was in their first week, but it allowed for their business to evolve.

“Before we had clients, but not as much as right now. So we did a lot of changes inside and it was a very, very good opportunity to work and to grow in our business,” Salazar said.

El Paosans flooded the streets of Downtown El Paso Monday night for the conclusion of WinterFest. The opportunity for local businesses to serve the community during this season is unique, and all owners hope to have that opportunity again in 2024, they said.