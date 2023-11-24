EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here is a list of winners from from the 87th annual Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade.

Floats Category

2023 Jim Lawrence Sweepstakes Award

“Summers of Love, 1960s Rock ‘n’ Roll”

Presented by Maria Mendoza & the Alpha Insurance Services

2023 Queen’s Award

“Sacrifice Deserves to be Honored, Honoring Purple Heart Recipients & Gold Star Families” Presented by AT&T

2023 President’s Award

“Honoring Our Women Veterans” Presented by AT&T

2023 Princess Award

“ZZ TOP Rockin’ Smiles” Presented by Smile Straight Orthodontics & EP Dentistry 4 Kids

2023 Duchess Award

“Bear Diner” Presented by Seven Crazy Friends

2023 General’s Award

“Ozzie Express” – Presented by Southwest Baseball League

2023 Governor’s Award

“The Old Women Who Lives In The Rock ‘n’ Roll Boot” Presented by El Paso Water Utilities

2023 Judge’s Award

“El Paso County Missions Rock” Presented by County of El Paso

2023 Grand Marshal’s Award

“Sun Court Rocks” Presented by Cielo Vista Mall – A Simon Property

Bands Category

2023 Marching Band Award Winner

Socorro High School Marching Band, Flags & Missionettes

ROTC Category

2023 ROTC Award Winner

Gadsden High School NJROTC

There were close to 90 total entries in the parade, including 17 floats, seven bands and drumlines and various special units.

The community can view photos online on the Sun Bowl Association Facebook page. Click here.

This was the third parade with Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers as the title sponsor.