Windy season blowing trash, debris on El Paso highways

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s wind season in the borderland. Afternoon winds this week not only making visibility low but also blowing trash, debris and tires across the highway.

“It’s the windy season that’s tough to keep up with so we see a lot of debris blowing around and our desert vegetation everything is spiny so it collects and traps a lot of the trash and debris that we see blowing,” said Jennifer Wright a Spokesperson for TxDOT.

TxDOT El Paso District spends about $1.7 million dollars every year to clean up things like trash bags, furniture, tires, dead animals, ladders, and pieces of trees.

However, the crews pick up different areas throughout the city on a rotation so after a wind storm, trash and debris may not be cleaned up immediately.

“They are always picking up somewhere but because we have a vast expanse of our city you’ll see that some areas will have just been picked up and then there will be a wind storm so it’ll take a little while to cycle back to that location,” said Wright.

Saying fines for littering in Texas are $500 and if it’s something that weighs more than five pounds you can be fined $2,000. Those fines still apply to people who have unsecured items on their vehicles that fall off.

El Pasoan Joshua Hernandez truck could be seen filled with tools but all tied down with ratchet straps while he was stopped at a gas station of I-10 on Thursday.

“Personally no, I’ve seen things blow off of other peoples trucks but I always try to make sure things are secure because that’s my number one worry, I don’t want to be the reason for an accident,” said Hernandez.

Domonique Beck was just passing through El Paso on Thursday but had a grill in the back of his pick-up but not tied down, but said he wasn’t worried about something heavy blowing out.

“If you got heavy items that don’t really need to be secured just fit in the truck bed you just close the tailgate and that’s pretty much it,” said Beck.

If you do see debris in roadways that could be hazardous Wright says it’s best to pull over and call 911 so that someone can get out there immediately to remove the item.

