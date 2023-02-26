EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High winds are currently traveling across the El Paso area Sunday, causing thousands of people to be without power, according to El Paso Electric’s website.

A high wind warning has been posted for the entire Borderland from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. West winds will range from 15-55 mph with gusts approaching 70 mph.

Many power outages are currently being reported in Fort Bliss, Sunland Park, Horizon, San Elizario, Socorro, and other large areas within the city, according to EP Electric’s website.

An emergency alert has also been sent out, stating that a dust storm will take place until 2:30 p.m. local time. The National Weather Service warning local residents in the area for a sudden drop to zero visibility.

National Weather Service alert

There have also been reports of electrical poles down on Alameda and Cuadrilla, according to the San Elizario Fire Rescue Department.