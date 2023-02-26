EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High winds are currently traveling across the El Paso area Sunday, causing thousands of people to be without power, according to El Paso Electric’s website.
A high wind warning has been posted for the entire Borderland from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. West winds will range from 15-55 mph with gusts approaching 70 mph.
An emergency alert has also been sent out, stating that a dust storm will take place until 2:30 p.m. local time. The National Weather Service warning local residents in the area for a sudden drop to zero visibility.
There have also been reports of electrical poles down on Alameda and Cuadrilla, according to the San Elizario Fire Rescue Department.