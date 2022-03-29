EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Tuesday strong winds blew of a roof off a shed in Central El Paso, blowing into power lines and took down an electrical pole with it.

A woman who lives next to the home that had the roof blown off the shed says it took down all the power lines in her yard with it.

“All of a sudden I heard like a big bang that wind like shewshewshew (noise lines made as they went down) and I sad oh and I ran to my backyard and then that’s where I saw that big part of a roof landed on top of that pole right there,” said Socorro De La Cruz. “I was scared.”

Photo of roof on the ground. Photo taken by Photojournalist Ruben Espinoza.

The electrical pole was broken in half, with most of it over another resident’s yard.

“One of the roofs around here got blown off and got slammed directly into the power line so the cables were all just all over all back yards. There’s still like tons of debris just like chunks of everything just went like flying everywhere,” said Israel Novelo who lives in the home the electrical was hanging over.

A spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department says no injuries were reported.

El Paso Electric crews could be seen working to repair the damage on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the electrical company saying the damage to the power lines caused an outage to about 15 customers in the area.

One resident was hoping that the power wouldn’t stay out for long.





Photos of damaged power lines in Central El Paso by Photo Journalist Ruben Espinoza.

“I’m worried about my groceries in my fridge in my freezer, I’m so glad they came, I hope they can get it down before the evening comes around,” said Grace Quauhtlatoa who lives a few doors down from where the electrical pole fell.

El Paso Electric saying the main cause for outages around the Borderland on Tuesday was flying debris.

“We just want to remind customers, especially with high winds in the forecast for tomorrow, to anchor down anything that is at risk and of being picked up by any small gust. Flying debris like trampolines, storage units, tents, can all cause outages and other damage during high wind weather events,” Javier Camacho, Spokesperson for El Paso Electric

