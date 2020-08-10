Williamson County fugitive arrested in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man wanted in Williamson County near Austin was arrested in El Paso today, according to the El Paso Sheriff’s Office.

On July 14, deputies responded to the 490 block of Peyton Road regarding a Family Violence call. Upon arrival, deputies learned the offender had fled from the residence. After an investigation, deputies identified the offender as 36-year-old Ricky Nieto.

Today deputies conducted an investigation at the residence and located Nieto. He was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence with a $2,5000 bond.

Additionally, Nieto was wanted as a Fugitive from Justice out of Williamson County, Texas, for Child Neglect and is pending extradition.